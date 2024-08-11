Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $259.43. 184,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

