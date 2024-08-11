Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.98. 1,838,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,300. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.31.
Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group
In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.
