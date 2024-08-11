Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CYTK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $55.79. 1,819,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $1,099,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,233.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $1,099,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,233.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $392,083.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,177,236. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $51,277,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $60,299,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

