Dai (DAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.32 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.35 billion and $67.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Dai
Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,347,888,596 tokens. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
