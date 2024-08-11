Dai (DAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.32 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.35 billion and $67.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,347,888,596 tokens. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

