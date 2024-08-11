Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Scotiabank

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. 4,515,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 350.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.98. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

