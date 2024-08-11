Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.28. 4,515,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 350.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98.

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.