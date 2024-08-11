Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $151.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.98.

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

