Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62 to $1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.620-1.660 EPS.

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.98. Datadog has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Datadog from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.93.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,176,040.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,028 shares in the company, valued at $35,574,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.