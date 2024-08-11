DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

DBVT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 22,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,543. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $87.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

