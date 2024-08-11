Decentralized Social Price Tops $6.51 on Major Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $68.55 million and approximately $865,988.91 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $6.51 or 0.00011140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

