Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.78.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.03. 1,335,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,324. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $441.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

