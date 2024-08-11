DeFiChain Trading Down 5.3% This Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $19.00 million and $1.65 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,149,747,373 coins and its circulating supply is 828,936,348 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

