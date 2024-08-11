Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

Delcath Systems stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.