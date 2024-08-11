dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DNTL. Desjardins upped their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.36.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on dentalcorp
dentalcorp Trading Up 1.1 %
dentalcorp Company Profile
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than dentalcorp
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.