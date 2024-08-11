dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DNTL. Desjardins upped their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.36.

DNTL stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.29. 273,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.27 and a 52-week high of C$8.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.10.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

