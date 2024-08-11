Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $5.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 959,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,458. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.