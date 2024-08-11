Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $645.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $595.00 to $645.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 target price (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $569.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,999. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $576.54. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.78 and a 200-day moving average of $531.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

