Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target to $7.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,275,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,709. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $825.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,039 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 457,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

