Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $115.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.21. 16,008,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

