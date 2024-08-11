DHT (DHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DHT opened at $10.92 on Friday. DHT has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.48%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

