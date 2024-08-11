DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $769.7 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. 5,162,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,406. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

