DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. 5,162,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,406. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 152.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 205,007 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.8% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

