Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,007 Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,479. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

About Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

