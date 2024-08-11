Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,644,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.98. 427,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,756. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.04. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

