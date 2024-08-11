Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,720,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,616,386. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock worth $7,190,745 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

