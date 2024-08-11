Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,138,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $159.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

