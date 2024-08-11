Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 2,904,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,823. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

