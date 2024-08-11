Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.