Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $471.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.27 and its 200-day moving average is $444.57. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

