Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $365,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 213,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LMBS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.92. 304,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,657. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

