Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $138,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.18. 5,050,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933,131. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.06 and a 200-day moving average of $208.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

