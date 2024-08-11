Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $377,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 102,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,493. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

