Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $501,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. 544,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.