Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,709 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYGH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,852. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.10.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

