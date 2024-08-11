Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 112,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. 76,394,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,828,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

