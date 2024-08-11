Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 813 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.95. 2,072,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,561. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.32. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

