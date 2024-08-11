Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,503,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,021. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $598.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.