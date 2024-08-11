Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $85,814,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $52,293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 160,281 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3,164.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 125,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $20,986,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.70, for a total transaction of $1,559,149.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,620,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,120,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.70, for a total transaction of $1,559,149.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,620,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,120,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,663 shares of company stock valued at $18,996,673. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.47. 92,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.99. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.38 and a 12-month high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.