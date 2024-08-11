Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $110,521.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $463.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,958. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $468.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

