Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 31,296 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,296 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OBDC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. 2,951,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The company had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

