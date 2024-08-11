Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,021. The company has a market cap of $905.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.