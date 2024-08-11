Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,437 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $87.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,732 shares of company stock worth $7,982,386 in the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.