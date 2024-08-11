Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,986 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 140,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 323,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 225,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 70,448 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FIXD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 453,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,097. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.54.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

