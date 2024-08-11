DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Tops $0.0028

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market cap of $282.64 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.0032147 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $4,774,317.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.