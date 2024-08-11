DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

