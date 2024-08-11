DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.53.

DV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $18.79 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,154,000 after purchasing an additional 643,679 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

