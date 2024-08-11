Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $627.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $117,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.