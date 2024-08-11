Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives $1.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFLI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DFLI stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.78. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,230 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Dragonfly Energy worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

