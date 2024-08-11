DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Raised to $22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DXC. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:DXC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

