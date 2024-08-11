Dynex Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a total market cap of $33.43 million and $712,219.85 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynex has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 93,774,040 coins and its circulating supply is 93,921,190 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 93,774,039.85021332. The last known price of Dynex is 0.36077322 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $789,653.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

