e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,984,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.64.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 14.4 %

NYSE:ELF traded down $27.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.83. 7,408,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

